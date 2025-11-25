Gueye sent off for striking team-mate – but Moyes ‘quite likes’ it

David Moyes says he “quite likes” his players fighting each other after Everton’s Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane in the face during his side’s 1-0 Premier League win at Manchester United.

United’s Bruno Fernandes had just gone close to scoring when Gueye and Keane began arguing in the 13th minute at Old Trafford, with the game goalless. Defender Keane twice pushed Gueye away before the Senegal midfielder slapped him with an open hand.

Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford separated the pair before referee Tony Harrington showed Gueye a straight red card for violent conduct. “Do you know something, I quite like when my players have a fight,” said Moyes. “I’m sort of saying I want them to be tough. “I don’t want them to accept someone not doing well enough. Someone didn’t do the right thing.

“If you want a winning team, and that resilience and toughness that got us the result, you have to have players who are going to act that way.”