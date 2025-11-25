I’ll champion Kanu’s release if he shows remorse, says Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has defended his push for a non-kinetic approach to insecurity in Nigeria, saying he will lead the calls for the release of the convicted leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if the latter shows remorse.

Kanu was convicted of seven counts of terrorism by the Federal High Court in Abuja. However, Gumi said if the IPOB leader shows remorse for his actions and pronouncements, he will be among those pushing for his pardon.

“This Kanu that was imprisoned for terrorism for agitating that our soldiers should be killed, if this same Kanu now will show remorse and also call for peace, honestly, I will be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief monitored by Core TV News.

“Look, Shagari, our president, we are from the same town. Shagari gave amnesty to Ojukwu. Look at Umar Yar’Adua; he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta militants, who have also committed acts of terrorism. So, this is how we are.” Gumi, who has been at the forefront of calls for governments to adopt a non-kinetic approach to resolving security issues, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria, believes the country will be better off with that.