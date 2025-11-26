24 abducted Kebbi schoolgirls regain freedom

The 24 schoolgirls abducted in Maga, Kebbi State, have regained their freedom, the Presidency has disclosed. In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu welcomed the release of the 24 schoolgirls.

According to him, Tinubu applauded the security agencies for the efforts made to secure the freedom of all the victims taken away by the terrorists. He tasked the security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive. “I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must, as a matter of urgency, put more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.

‘No Ransom Paid’

The governor of Kebbi State Nasir Idris has also confirmed the release of the 24 abducted schoolgirls. The governor stated that no ransom was paid by either the state or Federal Government for the release of the girls. He added that the children will be handed over to their parents on Wednesday.

“No ransom was paid. The Kebbi State Government did not pay a kobo, and neither did the Federal Government. The rescue was achieved solely through the efforts of the security agencies,” the governor said.

Governor Idris expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his concern and for directing security agencies to ensure the rescue of the girls. Terrorists struck the school at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls moments after a military detachment allegedly left the premises.