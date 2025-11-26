Bandits abduct at least eight in fresh attack in Kano

At least eight people have been abducted during a late-night raid on Biresawa village in the Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, leaving the community and its neighbours gripped by fear and uncertainty. Locals described the attackers as heavily armed, storming the village between 11 pm and midnight on Monday. “They came as usual, and from our findings so far, two males and six females were taken away by the bandits. Up till now, there is no news on their whereabouts,” a community source said.

One of the victims’ relatives, Kabiru Usman, recounted that the bandits approached from neighbouring Tsundu village. “They came on foot, armed with guns. They kidnapped my wife, Umma; my 17-year-old daughter, Fati; my brother’s wife; and two other women. We tried to stop them, but our weapons were no match for them,” he recalled. Usman added that residents had alerted security agencies after noticing unusual movement. “Before the attack occurred, we received a report that they were heading towards us, and we notified the police and military in advance,” he said.

Other communities, including Sarmawa, Yan Chibi, and Gano villages, also experienced attacks. A Yan Chibi resident narrated how dozens of motorcycle-riding bandits stormed the area. “About 50 bandits riding motorcycles came into our community, shooting in the air. We all ran for safety and later discovered that they had abducted some people, mostly women. I can’t tell the exact number, but over 10 people were taken,” he recounted.

A member of the local vigilante group said they had been alerted to the presence of “strange faces” in the area and mobilised in anticipation of an attack. However, after the abductions, the bandits escaped into neighbouring Katsina State, forcing the vigilantes and residents to retreat. “Many families have adopted the strategy of not sleeping in their homes at night,” the vigilante added, highlighting the climate of fear that now grips the region following recent attacks in Shanono and Bagwai LGAs.