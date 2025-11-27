JANDOR celebrates Sen. Adebule on her 55th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant for the 2027 election and Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, warmly congratulates Her Excellency, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, on her 55th birthday.

JANDOR extolled the distinguished qualities of Senator Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, praising her steadfast dedication to public service and her remarkable commitment to delivering quality representation to the people of Lagos West.

“Today presents a special moment to acknowledge your unwavering service and your contributions to the growth and development of our dear state. Your dedication remains truly commendable. I wish you long life, sound health, and enduring peace,” he said.