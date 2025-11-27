NAF, NNPC partner to secure critical oil, gas infrastructure

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have agreed to strengthen their partnership to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure in the country. The agreement was revealed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, the commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, to the NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, in Abuja. Aneke highlighted the strategic importance of securing pipelines, flow stations, offshore platforms, and other energy installations. The CAS emphasised the role of technology and intelligence, including expanded surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, in proactive threat detection and rapid response.

He added that closer alignment between NAF operations and NNPC priorities would ensure uninterrupted energy supply, increased production, and overall economic resilience. He said strengthened protection would enhance productivity, reduce revenue losses, and support national development, noting that the NAF has already made significant progress in curbing oil theft in coordination with sister services and security agencies. On his part, Ojulari commended the Air Force for its dedication, describing the collaboration as timely under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate for NNPC to increase investment and productivity.

He reaffirmed NNPC’s commitment to joint initiatives, including intelligence sharing, operational planning, and the deployment of modern security technologies to protect vulnerable assets. Aneke noted that the deepened cooperation would not only safeguard national resources but also advance Nigeria’s broader development objectives. He reassured NNPC of the NAF’s continued support, stating that the partnership would strengthen coastal and maritime security while countering threats from insurgents and criminal networks.