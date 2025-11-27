Over 250 missing after Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades

Hong Kong firefighters were scouring scorched high-rises Thursday for over 250 people listed as missing, a day after the financial hub’s worst blaze in decades killed at least 55 in an apartment complex. Over 24 hours after fire broke out in the eight-building housing estate with 2,000 units, flames were still visible in some windows as crews sprayed water on the blackened exteriors.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the disastrous blaze, including the presence of bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of construction work. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption body said it has launched a probe into renovation work at a housing complex, hours after police said they arrested three men on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site.

The intense flames in four of the eight apartment blocks were finally extinguished and the fires in three others were under control, officials said Thursday afternoon. One building was not affected. Multiple residents of Wang Fuk Court, located in Hong Kong’s northern district of Tai Po, told AFP that they did not hear any fire alarm and had to go door-to-door to alert neighbours to the danger. “The fire spread so quickly. I saw one hose trying to save several buildings, and I felt it was far too slow,” said a man surnamed Suen.

“Ringing doorbells, knocking on doors, alerting the neighbours, telling them to leave — that’s what the situation was like,” added. Crowds moved by the tragedy gathered near the complex to organise aid for displaced residents and firefighters, part of a spontaneous effort in a city that has some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.