New Old Trafford stadium on 2035 World Cup list

Manchester United’s proposed new Old Trafford stadium is one of 22 venues named in the UK’s bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup. Old Trafford was not considered for the 2028 men’s European Championship and its redevelopment is still in its planning stage.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s joint bid stands unopposed and could be ratified by a vote in a Fifa congress in 2026. Other stadiums set to feature include Birmingham City’s planned new stadium and Wembley – which is likely to host the final.

In total, 22 stadiums were listed in Friday’s announcement – 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

2035 Women’s World Cup stadiums