Niger Abduction: 265 teachers, students still unaccounted for — Catholic Bishop

More than one week after gunmen kidnapped dozens of schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Niger State, 265 teachers and children are still unaccounted for. The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora, Bulus Yohanna, stated this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News.

Bishop Yohanna said the figures comprise 12 teachers and 253 schoolchildren, adding that the diocese has forwarded the names of the hostages to the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago. “We had 303 pupils and students missing and 12 teachers also not seen. We added that number to make it 315 that cannot be accounted for after taking the headcount,” the cleric said. “Those that escaped went back home to their villages. When we started having calls of those that reunited with their parents, we were able to get 50 out of the 315, including staff and teachers who could not be accounted for, we deducted that number so we now have 265 as of now, that is the number that is missing.”

Yohanna, who also chairs the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), asked the Federal Government to deploy security operatives to secure schools in the North-Central state. The Catholic bishop said the abduction has become a source of worry for the parents of the kidnapped schoolgirls. According to him, two parents have died due to shock from the incident. The cleric appealed to the federal and state government to come to the school’s aid by securing the students and teachers still held in captivity by the gunmen.

The gunmen seized more than 300 children from the Catholic-owned institution, in a resurgence of the mass kidnappings that have long harrowed Nigeria. The same week, 25 schoolgirls were taken from another school, and 38 worshippers were seized from a church in Kebbi and Kwara States, forcing President Bola Tinubu to order security as a national emergency. At least 50 taken from the Catholic school, St Mary’s, managed to escape, but many more children and teachers are still being held. Some of the children abducted are nursery-school age.