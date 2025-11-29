2025 World AIDS Day: WHO warns of funding threats

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, has called for urgent collective action to safeguard decades of progress against HIV as funding disruptions threaten to reverse major achievements across the continent. In a message to mark 2025 World AIDS Day, Dr. Janabi warned that Africa stands at a critical crossroads, where declining global funding is colliding with rising health demands.

“On World AIDS Day, we renew our shared commitment to ending HIV in Africa, a challenge that persists, but one we have the power to overcome. “This year’s theme, Overcoming Disruption: Transforming the AIDS Response, challenges us to redefine our response to an unprecedented HIV funding landscape that is threatening decades of progress. These pullbacks make it more urgent than ever to safeguard the gains, and protect lives. “Yet, this reality also offers an opportunity to build a stronger, more self-reliant and more integrated response. Across Africa, countries are working to embed HIV services within primary health care systems, ensuring inclusive, people-centred care. Sustaining this progress means protecting the infrastructure that supports testing, treatment and prevention, while accelerating access to innovation.

“New tools, such as long-acting HIV prevention medicines like Lenacapavir, can transform lives, requiring only two injections a year. WHO commends South Africa for being the first African country to licence Lenacapavir for use to prevent HIV, and we hope more African countries will follow their lead. “Equally important is protecting trust in science. Misinformation can be as dangerous as service disruption. We must defend scientific freedom, promote evidence-based policies, and continue to support community and civil society leadership. During recent crises, youth networks across several countries used WhatsApp and local radio to share reliable information and encourage HIV treatment adherence. These are the partnerships that keep progress alive.

“Over the past decade, the African Region has made remarkable gains. New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have each fallen by more than half since 2010. A total of 21.7 million people living with HIV now receive lifesaving antiretroviral therapy. Community-led testing, differentiated care and integration with primary health services are transforming how care is delivered. “In Botswana, the achievement of Gold Tier status for eliminating mother-to-child transmission shows what sustained commitment can deliver.

“But progress remains fragile. We must act now to protect what has been achieved, and accelerate what remains unfinished. “I urge all Member States and partners to:

• Transform the HIV response into sustainable, locally-led systems, through increased domestic investment and innovative financing.

• Rebuild momentum by strengthening health systems to deliver reliable, equitable HIV and other health services for all.

• Restore trust by tackling stigma, misinformation and discrimination, and defending human rights for marginalized groups.

• Confront inequality by prioritizing services for key populations, adolescent girls and young women, to ensure no one is left behind.

“As WHO, we stand ready to support countries and communities in transforming HIV services into resilient, inclusive and sustainable systems, especially through these changing times.

“As the African proverb reminds us: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Together, we carry the hope, the strength and the resolve to go the distance, and end AIDS in Africa”.