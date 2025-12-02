700,000 Electricity Meters available for nationwide distribution — NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that between 600,000- 700,000 electricity meters are currently available for nationwide distribution. NERC Vice Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, revealed this while delivering his opening address at the 4th NESI Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the Commission’s X handle.

The meeting marks Oseni’s final NESI stakeholders’ session in his capacity as Vice Chairman.He challenged utility firms to improve publicity and rollout speed, noting that the government had already invested in procuring the meters. “There are currently 600,000 to 700,000 meters available in the country. Utilities must improve publicity. The government has made the investment, so the DisCos need to step up.”

Addressing regulators, operators, and stakeholders, Dr. Oseni touched on critical “crossroads” for the sector. With the transition to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions in full swing, Dr. Oseni issued a stern warning to DisCos regarding their cooperation with new state regulators. “No licensee is bigger than their regulator”, he emphasised.

On recent media misinformation regarding the tenure of NERC Commissioners, he said, “Staggering Principle” is embedded in Section 36 of the Electricity Act, which was exported from the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) and applied to only the pioneer Commission. Subsequent Chairmen and Commissioners have 5-year tenures as provided in Section 36 (1) of the Act.”