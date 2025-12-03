Kwara: 38 abducted Eruku worshippers return home

In a joyous reunion, 38 worshippers abducted by gunmen have returned to their hometown of Eruku, Kwara State. In a press statement released by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Ekiti Local Government Council Chairman, Prince Dada Sunday, the abductees returned after a successful rescue operation led by President Bola Tinubu, Kwara State Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

They arrived in Eruku around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, greeted by cheering family members and community well-wishers. According to the statement, the rescued worshippers have been handed over to the Executive Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Council, Honourable Awelewa Olawale Gabriel, in Ilorin by Governor AbdulRasaq, marking a triumphant end to their ordeal. Sunday said the handover ceremony was a testament to the tireless efforts of the government and security agencies involved in the rescue mission.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation, Honourable Awelewa thanked President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRasaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security agencies involved in the rescue effort.He singled out the president and Governor AbdulRasaq for their prompt response to the attack, which led to the swift rescue of the abductees. “We appreciate the comprehensive medical care and provisions given to the abductees after their rescue,” Awelewa said, assuring residents of Ekiti Local Government Area that his administration would continue to prioritise their safety and security.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lives and property of our people are protected through a robust security network across the 10 wards.” The Owa of Eruku, in his remarks, echoed Awelewa’s gratitude, thanking everyone involved in the rescue effort, particularly President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRasaq, and the security agencies. He said the return of the worshippers has brought relief and joy to the community.

He described their return as a testament to the power of collective efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.