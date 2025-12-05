Distribution of campaign vehicles, misplacement of priorities — Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the purported distribution of luxury vehicles to state coordinators of a new political mobilisation platform allegedly linked to the Federal Government. Reports emerged that President Bola Tinubu presented Toyota Land Cruisers, Toyota Hilux trucks, and Hummer buses to state coordinators of a political structure, known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Responding in a statement on Thursday, Obi described the move as profound insensitivity to the suffering of Nigerians. “At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles… is not only insensitive but also represents a serious moral failure,” the statement read.

“While ordinary Nigerians are grappling with poverty and hopelessness, those in leadership positions continue to flaunt their wealth by driving brand-new Land Cruisers, Hiluxes, and Hummers, treating the suffering of the people as mere background for political theatrics. This tragic misplacement of priorities is unacceptable. “Leadership, especially in these challenging times, should focus on providing food for the hungry, ensuring access to healthcare for the sick, restoring hope for millions of unemployed youth, and securing our communities. It should not be about parading luxury vehicles or campaigning for votes.

“It is disheartening that, at a time when children are dropping out of school because their families cannot afford tuition fees, when mothers are dying during childbirth due to a lack of basic medical supplies, and when insecurity is tearing families apart, the response from those in power is to purchase and distribute luxury vehicles rather than urgently addressing the needs of the people.

“This is not governance; it reflects a profound insensitivity and an abuse of public trust disguised as a political strategy. It betrays the essence of public service, which should always be about serving the people rather than staging political publicity.