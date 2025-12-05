Rivers Speaker, 15 other Assembly members defect to APC

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, defected to the All Progressives Congress. Amaewhule defected along with 15 other members of the House on Friday.

The House of Assembly is currently in session with the defecttors blaming their departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the crisis in the party. Others who dumped the PDP were the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol (Gokana), Major Jack (Akuku-Toru), Linda Stewart (Okrika), Franklin Nwabochi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Azeru Opara (Port Harcourt 3), Smart Adoki (Port Harcourt 2), Enemi George (Asari-Toru 2), and Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt 1).

Also included were Igwe Aforji (Eleme), Tekena Wellington (Asari-Toru 1), Looloo Opuende (Akuku-Toru 2), Peter Abbey (Degema), Arnold Dennis (Ogu/Bolo), Chimezie Nwankwo (Etche), and Ofiks Kabang (Andoni).