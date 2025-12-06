Ologbondiyan resigns from PDP

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has formally resigned his membership of the party.

Ologbodiyan expressed appreciation to the party’s leadership for the opportunity to serve. “Let me start by thanking you, as well as other levels of leadership in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the opportunities provided for me to serve the party as well as our fatherland, Nigeria,” he wrote.

