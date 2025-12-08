We are not officially aware of 100 students release — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has not been officially notified of the newly released 100 students following their abduction recently.

In a statement on Monday, the Chairman of the Association, Niger State Chapter, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, noted that it would have been cheery news to learn of the abductees’ freedom; however, no news of their current whereabouts has been delivered to the grieving communities.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return, if it is true then it is a cheering news. However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified. ‘We hope and pray it’s true and will looking forward to when the remaining will be released”, the statement read.

Bandits on 21 November 2025, attacked the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, in the remote community of Papiri, abducting 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers. In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.