NAF denies airspace violation, says C-130 landing in Burkina Faso was precautionary

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the landing of its C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso was precautionary and followed due process. According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the aircraft landed in the West African country due to a “technical concern”.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025. Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols,” Ejodame said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were reports that the Burkinabe authorities had detained 11 crew members for airspace violation. However, Ejodame said all the NAF crew “is safe and has received cordial treatment from the host authorities”. “Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled,” the statement read in part.

NAF thanked Nigerians for the support “received during this period” and assured the public that it remained professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards.