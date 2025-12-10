Ex-Army spokesman backs Nigerian troop deployment to Benin, cites regional security risks

A former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Usman Sani, has backed the country’s deployment of troops to help stabilise the Benin Republic following a failed military coup in the Francophone nation.

According to Sani, as a request from the Benin Republic, Nigeria, as neigbhours needed to step in to avoid an escalation. “Now, the problem— any slightest problem in any of these countries has corresponding consequences on Nigeria, regardless of the fact that sometimes some of the countries are not even as populous as a state out of the 36 states of the federation,” Sani said on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief monitored by Core TV News.

“But that notwithstanding, take, for instance, if there is any problem—the issue of a humanitarian problem, for instance. How do we contend with refugees from the Benin Republic? And remember again, there is an understanding or kind of relationship in terms of commerce, trading, and all the rest of it; it will affect the economy and the rest.”