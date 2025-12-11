FCCPC seals Ikeja Electric for violating consumer rights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the facilities of Ikeja Electric for violation of consumer rights. FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, said the move was in line with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

“Sealing this facility is a proportionate enforcement measure taken only after repeated engagement and several opportunities for voluntary compliance,” Adeyinka said in a statement on Thursday.

“The seal will remain in place until Ikeja Electric complies fully with the directives issued by both NERC and the FCCPC and provides written evidence of that compliance.”

According to the FCCPC, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued a binding decision directing Ikeja Electric to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into twenty non-Maximum Demand accounts, to recognise each of the nineteen residential units and a service point owned by the complainant as separate customer units, and to provide the required metering and connection.

“Ikeja Electric did not carry out that decision,” the statement read in part. “Because of this failure, the complainant has been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years. “This was despite paying all charges requested by Ikeja Electric and meeting every obligation. The lack of electricity has prevented the complainant from putting the nineteen residential units to use.”