Customs extend fast track Migration deadline to January 2026

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the deadline for the migration of all beneficiaries under the Fast Track Scheme to the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, from December 31, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

Disclosing this in a statement, NCS spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada, said the move was in line with the service’s commitment to deepening trade facilitation, securing supply chains, and strengthening compliance with global standards. “The extended timeline provides operators with ample opportunity to meet programme requirements and secure AEO certification without disruption to their business operations,” the statement read.

He described the extension as a reinforcement of the service’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and inclusive transition process for all stakeholders. According to Maiwada, the decision to fully migrate from the fast-track scheme to AEO aligned with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and supported by Sections 108 to 111 of the NCS Act, 2023.

The NIS spokesperson asked all existing Fast Track beneficiaries who had yet to complete their migration to initiate and conclude their AEO applications through the official platform:aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng. “For enquiries, technical support, or guidance, stakeholders may reach the dedicated helpdesk via aeo@customs.gov.ng. “Only companies duly certified under the AEO Programme will continue to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the Fast Track Scheme,” he said.

The AEO programme, he stated, is a globally recognised compliance-based initiative that grants trusted operators enhanced benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection levels, pre-arrival processing, and greater predictability in cross-border trade. Maiwada said that NCS would convene another comprehensive stakeholders` engagement forum on December 18 in Lagos, aimed at providing practical guidance on the AEO`s migration process, demonstrating application procedures, and addressing compliance-related concerns. He said participants would have the opportunity to interact with AEO implementation teams and get access to comprehensive information on programme requirements, benefits, and operational modalities.

“The NCS urges all fast-track beneficiaries to take advantage of the extension period, participate actively in the engagement forum, and complete their transition to the AEO Programme.