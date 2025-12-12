Ngige pleads not guilty to eight-count charge

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, on Friday pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge. Ngige was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mariam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwarinpa.

He was alleged to have awarded eight contracts for supply, training, and consultancy, with NSITF, to the said company to the tune of ₦583,682,686.00 (Five Hundred and Eighty Three Million, Six Hundred and Eighty Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Six Naira) only.

Appearing before the court, the EFCC Counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, asked the high court for a date for the commencement of the trial. Before the date, he asked that the accused be remanded in the custody of the anti-graft commission. Counsel to the defendant said his client has been in the EFCC custody for the past three days.

He said the defendant is not an unknown person in the country – a former minister – up until a year and three months ago. Ngige argued that they will meet any bail condition for his client, saying the ex-minister is not in good health and needs to get to the hospital.

The counsel wants Justice Hassan to take into cognisance his service.