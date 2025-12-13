Alleged $1m Theft: Ex-P-Square Manager, Jude Okoye’s wife owns 800,000 shares in company — EFCC

The first prosecution witness (PW1), Peter Obumuneme Okoye, in the ongoing trial of Jude Chigozie Okoye, an elder brother and former manager of Paul and Peter Okoye, has told Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, that the defendant’s wife owns 800,000 shares in Northside Music Limited, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okoye, alongside his company, Northside Music Limited, is being prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic EFCC on a four-count charge bordering on theft to the tune of over $1m. He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him. The Commission’s statement said, at the resumed trial of the matter on Friday, December 12, 2025, defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), confronted the witness with the statements of account belonging to Northside Music Limited, detailing some transactions over a period of time.

The PW1, however, stated the bank statements belonged to their joint business interest, saying, “These statements of account belong to my brother and me. We are P-Square. The company belongs to Peter and Paul. It was registered by him. I reported to the EFCC when I discovered funds were being diverted, and EFCC brought the matter to court. “My lord, we own an entertainment company together, and I discovered another company, Northside Entertainment Company, diverting our funds. I showed it to my brother.”

He also confirmed that he petitioned the EFCC through his lawyer, and that the defendant’s wife owns 800,000 shares in the company in question. The defence counsel, thereafter, sought to tender documents attached to the original petition submitted to the EFCC, insisting the documents were vital to their case. However, the prosecution counsel, M. K. Bashir, objected to their admissibility, arguing that “the documents are public documents.