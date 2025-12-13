Falcons’ record, D’Tigress’ dominance, World Cup woes: 2025 in Nigerian Sports

Nigerian sports fans experienced a year of sharp contrasts in 2025. There were sweet victories, and several bitter losses overshadowed the moments of triumph, making it a bittersweet year for the sports industry.

The women’s national team, the Super Falcons, arguably gave Nigerian sports fans the greatest joy in 2025, winning a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco. Just as Nigerians were relishing the Super Falcons’ historic feat, the women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, had an astonishing run at the Women’s AfroBasket 2025, winning an unprecedented fifth consecutive title in the Ivory Coast and seventh in total.

But if Nigerian sports fans had thought it was going to be an all-blissful year, they were mistaken. They were hit by the heavy blow of missing out on the biggest sporting event in the world — the FIFA World Cup — for the second consecutive time, having also missed out in 2022. What followed were the failures of the national male and female football U-20 and U-17 teams in the competitions they participated in, as well as the failure of the men’s senior basketball team in the AfroBasket 2025, and the poor performance of Nigerian athletes at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Let’s dive in and look at the 2025 sports moments that shook the country, captivated the world, and guaranteed their place in the history books.