No going back on nationwide protest against insecurity – NLC

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says that the congress’ planned nationwide protest on 17 December remains sacrosanct. He made the statement shortly after a courtesy visit on the Chairman of the nineteen Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in Gombe the capital city of the state.

Ajaero said the protest would demand decisive government action against insecurity, stressing that the situation now affects every Nigerian, regardless of status or occupation. He said banditry and violent crimes were alien to Nigeria’s culture and must be collectively condemned to reverse what he described as a dangerous national narrative.

According to him, insecurity is damaging the economy and weakening Nigeria’s ability to attract local and foreign investors. The Congress had on December 8 announced plans to hold a nationwide protest over the insecurity in the country. It condemned the kidnapping and killing of school staffer during the Kebbi school attack and criticised the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected school prior to the attack.

NLC described the surge in attacks on schools as alarming and called on the Federal Government to secure all schools, particularly those in remote and vulnerable areas. The congress expressed worry over the crisis in the tertiary education sector, the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), and the revival of the Labour–Civil Society Coalition (LASCO).