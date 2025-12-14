SERAP threatens contempt suit against AGF Fagbemi

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, “to immediately enforce the judgment compelling and directing him and president Bola Tinubu to widely publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of ₦6 trillion meant to implement the abandoned 13,777 projects and in the running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2000 and 2019.”

The judgment was delivered on Monday, 10 November, by Justice Gladys Olotu following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1360/2021, brought by SERAP. The court also ordered Fagbemi and the President “to publish and make available to the public the NDDC forensic audit report submitted to the federal government on September 2, 2021.” In the letter dated 13 December 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The continuing failure and/or refusal to publicly acknowledge the judgment and immediately enforce it makes a mockery of the country’s legal and judicial processes and the rule of law.”

The letter, read in part: “The continuing failure to immediately obey Justice Olotu’s judgment exposes responsible officials to contempt proceedings, including personal liability.” “Obeying the judgment would reinforce the primacy of the Nigerian Constitution, and the country’s international obligations and show respect for the rule of law.” “The Attorney General is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation and as such has the responsibility to uphold the Nigerian Constitution, advise the government to ensure that its actions conform with judicial decisions, obey the rule of law and generally act in the public interest.”

“Despite the clarity and binding nature of the Court’s judgment and the service of the judgment on you and the president, you have failed, neglected, and/or refused to comply with the judgment. Justice Olotu’s judgment is not advisory; it is final, binding, and immediately enforceable against you and President Tinubu.” “SERAP is concerned that the continuing failure by you and President Tinubu to obey the court judgment is contributing to ongoing corruption and impunity of perpetrators in ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs].”