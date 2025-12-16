Police to resume tinted glass permit enforcement in January

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday said enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy will resume on January 2, 2026. Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a statement, citing a surge in vehicle-related crimes.

Hundeyin said the decision “follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens”.

While clarifying that no court order has restrained the police from enforcing the law on tinted glasses, the Force spokesman said police authorities had voluntarily suspended enforcement after a court matter in October to give motorists time to regularise their documents.

“Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass,” the statement reads. “Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.”

He quoted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, as assuring that the enforcement will be conducted professionally, with respect for citizens’ rights and in line with the law.