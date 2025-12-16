Visa fraud has serious consequences, US warns Nigerians

The United States Embassy in Abuja has cautioned Nigerians against visa fraud, warning of “serious consequences”. The Embassy issued the warning in a post on X on Monday.

It emphasised that falsifying information or submitting fake documents can result in permanent visa bans. “Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under US immigration law. This means you will never go.”

The advisory coincided with a meeting between US Ambassador Richard Mills and Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, where both officials discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern,” the embassy added.The discussions come amid ongoing diplomatic attention on Nigeria’s internal security situation.