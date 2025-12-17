Four survive as plane crash-lands at Owerri Airport

Four persons escaped death Tuesday evening after a Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express crash-landed at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

The incident occurred at about 6:58 p.m. as the aircraft approached Runway 17, according to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Bimbo Oladeji.

Oladeji noted that the aircraft, with registration number 5N-ASR, was en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an emergency and diverted to Owerri. Upon receipt of the distress alert, Oladeji said airport police patrol units, in collaboration with airport emergency response teams, were swiftly deployed to the scene, rescuing all occupants.

Airport emergency services were immediately activated and responded promptly, as the Bureau noted that there was no post-crash fire. Flight operations at the airport were also not disrupted, as the runway remained operational following the incident, according to the statement.