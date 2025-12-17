UPDATED: NLC protests over rising insecurity in Nigeria

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have begun gathering at the NLC Secretariat in Abuja for a nationwide protest against the rising insecurity across the country. Some of those already at the Secretariat include the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and civil society allies.

Notable among them are Omoyele Sowore and his colleagues in the Revolution Now Movement. There is also a deployment of security personnel on the ground, comprising the police, civil defence, and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Notable among them are Omoyele Sowore and his colleagues in the Revolution Now Movement.

There is also a deployment of security personnel on the ground, comprising the police, civil defence, and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Shortly after their arrival, the NLC president and some leaders of affiliate unions had a closed-door meeting while the majority of the workers gathered in groups in and around the premises of the NLC secretariat, awaiting directives from their leadership.