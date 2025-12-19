Lagos announces traffic diversion for autofest race

The Lagos State Government has said it will temporarily divert traffic ahead of the seventh Road Edition of the Lagos Autofest 2025 Race. The race is scheduled for Sunday, December 21st, 2025.

In a traffic advisory issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on X, it said vehicular movement would be restricted around Inner Marina, Marina Road and Kakawa Street on Lagos Island between noon and 7 p.m. to ensure a hitch-free race.

“Ahead of the 7th Road Edition of the Lagos Autofest 2025 Race scheduled for Sunday, 21st December, 2025, the Lagos State Government has rolled out a traffic advisory to effectively manage vehicular movement around Inner Marina, Marina Road, and Kakawa Street, Lagos Island, between the hours of 12:00 noon and 7:00 p.m. “Consequently, there will be a temporary road closure along the race routes: Marina Road (UBA) – Kakawa Street – Balabina Street – Broad Street – Issah Williams Street – Broad Street, and back to Inner Marina, which is the end point of the race.

“To this end, all junctions and intersections from Marina Road (UBA) to Broad Street (Inner Marina) will be cordoned off with road barriers to restrict access to the main race corridor,” it disclosed on Thursday. The state government urged motorists to exercise patience, as traffic management authorities, including the Lagos State Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps, would be on the ground to manage vehicular movement along the affected routes.

This, it said, is aimed at ensuring orderly traffic control and minimal impact on overall traffic flow.