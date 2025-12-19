Tinubu presents ₦58.47trn 2026 budget, defence to gulp ₦5.41trn

President Bola Tinubu has presented the 2026 budget of ₦58.47 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly, with capital recurrent (non‑debt) expenditure standing at ₦15.25 trillion.

Tinubu pegged the capital expenditure at ₦26.08 trillion and put the crude oil benchmark at US$64.85 per barrel. The budget is anchored on a crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day, and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the US Dollar for the 2026 fiscal year.

In terms of sectoral allocation, defence and security took the lion’s share with ₦ 5.41 trillion, followed by infrastructure at ₦3.56 trillion.

Education got ₦3.52 trillion, just as health took ₦2.48 trillion in the proposal tagged, “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity”.