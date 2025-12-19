Tinubu to present 2026 Budget at NASS

President Bola Tinubu is expected to present the 2026 budget at a joint session of the National Assembly today. The presentation is scheduled for 2p.m.

Tinubu had written to the Senate seeking its confirmation for the presentation of the annual budget. According to the letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary, the President proposed to present the budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Although the proposed timing sparked concerns among some lawmakers, who noted that the time coincided with the Muslim prayers and urged that the schedule be reconsidered, Akpabio agreed to consult with the President on the matter.