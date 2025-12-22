Customs intercept 20 diverted containers worth ₦769.5m in Kano–Jigawa axis

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted 20 diverted transit containers worth ₦769.5 million combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) across the Kano/Jigawa axis. Disclosing this in a press conference on Friday in Kano, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, said the seizures followed intelligence-driven enforcement operations held in the second and fourth quarters of the year.

He attributed the feat to the outcome of sustained surveillance and targeted operations aimed at dismantling organised cargo diversion networks operating along major transit corridors. Adeniyi described cargo diversion as a serious economic crime with far-reaching implications for national revenue, security, and Nigeria’s credibility in international trade. “Cargo diversion is a grave offence that undermines government revenue, compromises national security, and damages Nigeria’s standing in global commerce. The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to deploy all lawful measures to detect, deter, and punish offenders,” he stated.

The seized containers were found to contain a wide range of items, including vitrified tiles unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone with a DPV of ₦228.6 million, diesel engine oil, polyester materials, used clothing, printed and lace fabrics, medical consumables, and Zamzam bottled water. Customs noted that some of the items fall under prohibited imports as outlined in the Common External Tariff (CET) regulations. Adeniyi further revealed that while one of the seized containers remained under detention pending the conclusion of legal proceedings, two containers loaded with medical consumables were forfeited to the Federal Government following a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Kano Division, on December 10, 2025.

He also confirmed the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of one Abdulrahman Sani Adam for container diversion. The convict was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦3 million fine, a development the CGC described as a strong deterrent to economic saboteurs. In a move to further strengthen transit cargo control nationwide, Adeniyi announced the near-complete deployment of electronic container tracking devices across the country.

He explained that the technology allowed real-time monitoring of containers, ensured route compliance, and triggered alerts in cases of tampering from ports to inland destinations. Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to revenue protection, trade facilitation, and border security, the CGC warned that smugglers and their collaborators would face prosecution, forfeiture of goods, and loss of trading privileges.