NIN now automatic Tax ID — FIRS

The National Identification Number issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has now automatically become a Tax ID for Nigerians, according to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The declaration comes amidst concerns over a provision of the tax laws mandating a Tax ID for bank account ownership.

According to data released by the NIMC, a total of 123.9 million Nigerians had been issued the NIN as of October 2025. In a public awareness campaign on the new tax laws posted on X on Monday, the Service also noted that for registered businesses, the RC number issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) automatically becomes their tax ID under the new tax system.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) billed to come into force from January 2026, mandates the use of Tax ID for certain transactions, according to the campaign. It, however, noted that this requirement is not new, adding that it has existed since the Finance Act 2019 and has been strengthened under the NTAA.

The FIRS added that the new tax ID systems simplify identification, reduce duplication, closes loophole for tax evasion, and ensure fairness so that everyone who earns taxable income contributes their share. “The Tax ID unifies all TINS previously issued by FIRS and states IRS into a single identifier. “For individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used.

“You do not need a physical card; the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly to your identity,” the FIRS stated. While giving an update on the tax laws billed to take effect by January 1, 2026, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, dismissed claims that all bank accounts are mandated to have a Tax Identification Number (TIN) before January 2026.