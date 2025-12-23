Preview: Nigeria begin campaign for fourth AFCON title against Tanzania

The Super Eagles will kick off their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Tanzania on Tuesday, aiming to build on their silver-medal finish at the last edition of the competition. Nigeria are in Group C alongside the Taifa Stars, Uganda’s Cranes, and the Eagles of Tunisia, but will start their game with Tanzania.

After the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles are on a redemptive mission at the AFCON. The game in Fez, Morocco, will be the second time both countries have met in the continental showpiece, 45 years after they clashed in the AFCON. In 1980, when Nigeria hosted, the Super Eagles beat their rivals 3-1 at the National Stadium in Lagos en route to winning the competition.

With top stars plying their trade across some of the best leagues in Europe, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Chudera Ejuke, and a host of other talent, the Super Eagles carry the weight of a nation yearning for continental glory in the Maghreb.

Nigeria Vs Tanzania: A Head-To-Head Guide Ahead Of AFCON Showdown.

The Super Eagles have the upper hand against the East Africans, having won four times in seven meetings against them. Nigeria defeated Tanzania last during the qualifying race for the 2017 edition of the AFCON. Both sides had played a draw in Dar es Salaam before a Super Eagles win in Uyo in 2016.

Team News: Super Eagles vs Taifa Stars

Barring Benjamin Fredricks and Aina Ola, who are absent due to injuries, and William Troost-Ekong, recently retired from international football, the Super Eagles have a full complement of players to bank on for the job at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. Samuel Chukwueze’s strong form coming into the tournament alongside the reliable Osimhen further shows Nigeria’s depth in attack.