As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, Tinubu, Govs, cleric, others advocate peace, love

Nigerians across the 36 states of the country are celebrating Christmas, a period specifically mapped out to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. There is a festive mood across the nation, despite the economic challenges the country is facing. Several churches held Christmas services to mark the day, after which they are to continue the celebrations with their families and friends.

President Bola Tinubu, governors, and religious leaders, among others, sent messages of hope, love, and peace on the occasion. In the message released on Wednesday, Tinubu prayed for “peace in our land, especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs”. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to religious freedom, as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“I stand committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect Christians, Muslims, and all Nigerians from violence,” President Tinubu said. The former Lagos governor said, “All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity. No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith”.

The president hailed the contributions of Christians to the growth and development of Nigeria, saying, “The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society. We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities”.