JANDOR extends Christmas greetings to Lagosians, APC Leaders, reaffirms commitment

Lagos APC 2027 governorship aspirant, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has extended warm Christmas greetings to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Lagos State, urging residents to embrace the season as a time of joy, peace, hope and renewed commitment to collective progress.

Dr. Adediran described Christmas as a period for reflection, gratitude and love, encouraging families to celebrate responsibly while upholding the values of peace and good neighbourliness that define the Lagos spirit. As part of the season’s engagement, JANDOR’s Christmas goodwill messages and Public Service Announcement (PSA) jingles are currently airing on radio stations, national television networks and across social media platforms. The messages reinforce themes of hope, peaceful coexistence, civic responsibility and goodwill among Lagos residents.

In further demonstration of party cohesion and appreciation, Dr. Adediran personally conveyed Christmas goodwill messages to members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and Lagos State APC Executives, expressing sincere gratitude for their leadership, sacrifices and sustained commitment to the progressive ideals that have driven the development and stability of Lagos State over the years. He also commended the unwavering support of the APC family for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, noting that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to deliver meaningful socio-economic gains for Nigeria.

Dr. Adediran reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and underscored his ongoing engagement with Lagosians at the grassroots, within party structures and among critical stakeholders, with a focus on strengthening unity, trust and inclusiveness within the party. According to him, his consistent engagement across the state reflects readiness for greater responsibility and an enduring commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growth, stability and prosperity of Lagos State, in alignment with the values and vision of the All Progressives Congress, irrespective of how future political processes unfold.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us renew our faith in God, strengthen our love for one another, and recommit ourselves to the shared responsibility of building a stronger party and a more progressive Lagos,” JANDOR said. He wished Lagosians, party leaders and stakeholders a joyful Christmas and a peaceful, fulfilling New Year marked by unity, progress and renewed hope.