House of Reps orders review, re-gazetting of tax laws

The House of Representatives says it is reviewing the tax reform laws following public backlash and alleged alterations of some portions of the laws. Reps spokesman Akin Rotimi said the Green Chamber has already inaugurated a committee to undertake a “review to establish the sequence of events and to identify any factors that may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts.”

In a statement on Friday, Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, said the review “includes a careful examination of any lapses, irregularities, or external interferences, should any be established.” The lawmaker said the National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, has “directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly.”

Rotimi asked Nigerians to “allow the National Assembly’s institutional processes to proceed without speculation or conjecture”. The move comes about two weeks after a lawmaker from Sokoto, Abdussamad Dasuki, raised the alarm over an alleged amendment to the gazetted version of the laws. Dasuki claimed that the version passed by the National Assembly was different from those gazetted after months of intense debates and controversy.

According to him, the content of the gazetted tax laws was not a reflection of what the lawmakers debated and approved.