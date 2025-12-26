PDP criticises FG for not announcing U.S. strikes before Trump

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government for not announcing the airstrikes by the US before President Donald Trump did so.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce the US had struck in North-West Nigeria, during which several terrorists were killed. The Nigerian government later confirmed the attacks and said they were carried out in collaboration with the US.

But PDP’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, says the Federal Government ought to have briefed Nigerians before the US authorities did so.

“The Federal Government should have been the first to report the news in order to properly sensitize the Nigerian populace, instead of waiting to confirm news already in public circulation, unless they were taken unawares like the rest of the citizens,” Ememobong said in a statement on Friday.