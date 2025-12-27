AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Super Eagles eye revenge against Tunisia — Kickoff Time, Team News

Nigeria and Tunisia are not new to each other in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). But their rivalry, dating back decades, will be renewed when the Super Eagles and the North Africans play in a Group C match at the 2025 edition of the continental showpiece on Saturday.

At the 2021 AFCON, the Super Eagles crashed out of the competition following a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles in a last-16 showdown. Nigeria had come into the game in fine form, winning all matches to top their group.

However, against a Tunisian side ravaged by injuries and who managed to sneak into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, the three-time champions lost shockingly.

Since then, the two sides have not met at the AFCON, but Nigeria will have another chance to avenge that defeat in Cameroon when both teams square off in Fez. The match is a top-of-the-table clash.

The Super Eagles and Tunisia both won their first games at the 2025 AFCON. However, the North Africans are leading the log on a superior goal difference.