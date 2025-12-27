Insecurity: New approaches will bring desired results, Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured Nigerians that the ongoing recalibration of the country’s security architecture will yield good results soon. He spoke at a meeting with a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu stated that his administration is committed to establishing state and community police to transform the country’s security narratives. He called on CAN to work with his administration to achieve the nation’s collective aspirations, stating that some of the measures taken by his administration needed some time to mature.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it. We are very religious. We are prayer warriors. We need your focus, vigilance, and cooperation.