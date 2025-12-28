Fuel Subsidy: SERAP sues Govs, Wike over ‘failure to account for ₦14trn savings’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) sued 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, “over their failure to account for the spending of the ₦14trn fuel subsidy savings they collected from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations, including details of projects executed with the money, and the completion reports on the projects.”

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, SERAP said the suit followed reports that the 36 governors and the FCT minister have collected trillions of naira from FAAC allocations as fuel subsidy savings since mid-2023. It argued that the increased allocations have not translated into improved access to quality healthcare and education for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The suit with number FHC/L/MSC/1424/2025 was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos. The group wants the court to “direct and compel the governors and Mr Wike to disclose the details of the spending of the increased FAAC allocations being savings from the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023.” It also asked the court to “compel the governors and Mr Wike to disclose details and the location of the projects executed, if any, with the increased FAAC allocations from the savings from the removal of fuel subsidy.”

“Nigerians ought to know in what manner public funds, including fuel subsidy savings, are spent by the governors and FCT minister.