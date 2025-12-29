Crisis rocks NNPP as Kwankwaso, Kano Gov disagree over alleged defection

Kano politics has been thrown into fresh tension following reports of a planned defection by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusu, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move strongly opposed by the party’s leadership and its national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The development has sparked internal disagreements within the NNPP, particularly between supporters of the governor and loyalists of the Kwankwasiyya movement founded by Kwankwaso. In a press statement issued on behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level, the party said it was fully aware of the unfolding political situation and does not support any defection to the APC.

“We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC,” the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Hon. Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, said. “I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening.”

Dungurawa disclosed that the party made several efforts to persuade those involved to remain patient and stay within the NNPP in the interest of the people of Kano State. “We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and our responsibility to the people of Kano,” he stated. He further appealed to the governor and others allegedly planning to defect to reconsider their decision.

“On behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed and which the masses and other voters have rejected,” he said.