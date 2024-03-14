Access Holdings reappoints Aig-Imoukhuede as chairman after 10 years

Access Holdings has reappointed Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its non-executive chairman after 10 years of serving as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Access Holdings Pic (the Holdco’), is pleased to announce the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR as its Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director,” the company secretary Sunday Ekwochi said in a late Wednesday statement.

His appointment comes in the wake of the death of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe and following what the company described as “extensive consultations with key stakeholders”. “This visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, a wealth of expertise, and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success,” Access Holdings said.

“The decision to bring back Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede as the Group’s Non-Executive Chairman reflects the Board’s commitment to our core values and determination to build upon the strong foundation, he jointly established with Dr. Wigwe. With his return, Access Holdings aims to leverage his extensive experience, industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership skills to consolidate on the growth and accomplishments recorded under Dr. Wigwe’s leadership,” the statement read.

He replaces the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the company said. While commenting on his appointment, Aig-Imoukhuede expressed confidence in working on the “shared vision which Dr Wigwe gave everything for” and ensuring it is realised. “I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives, and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders,” he said.