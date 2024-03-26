BBNaija Season Nine returns with a twist

Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season nine is back, but this time around, with a twist, the organisers announced in an Instagram post.

The show will start accepting applications on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. “Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires two people,” the post read.

Unlike the previous editions, this year’s edition requires participants to apply in pairs. This means that the audition video will feature two candidates each.

“This year, it’s a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!” the organisers said.