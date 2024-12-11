FA set to back Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid

The Football Association is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup and a multi-nation hosting of the 2030 World Cup. The FA has not officially declared its position but BBC Sport has learned the governing body for English football will back both bids at Wednesday afternoon’s online Fifa Congress where the tournament hosts will be officially confirmed.

The FA is expected to issue a statement after the Congress explaining its stance. Some senior FA officials are known to have been wary of accusations of hypocrisy if it were not to support Saudi Arabia but then wants England to participate. Saudi Arabia is the sole bidder for the 2034 event, while the 2030 World Cup is set to be awarded to unopposed co-hosts Spain, Morocco and Portugal, with early matches also being played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

While Saudi Arabia’s hosting appears to be a formality, the FA’s support of the nation’s bid will be controversial, given the kingdom’s human rights record and discriminatory laws. Rather than a traditional vote, it has been suggested the ratification process will be confirmed by acclamation – with federations in favour asked to show their support by applauding. Delegates will have to vote at the same time on both bids, meaning they can either support or oppose both. There is no separate vote for the tournaments.

Norway’s football federation is set to abstain from the vote, arguing the bidding process “undermines Fifa’s own reforms for good governance”. On Friday, the DFB – Germany’s national football association – announced it would vote in favour of both bids. “We did not make the decision lightly and carefully examined the application for the 2034 World Cup,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.