OrderPaper unveils bold rebranding to enhance parliamentary monitoring and public engagement

In a strategic move to reinforce its identity and expand its impact, OrderPaper, Nigeria’s leading independent parliamentary monitoring organization and policy think tank, has announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative. This transformation underscores OrderPaper’s commitment to bridging the gap between parliament, policy, and the public through data-driven civic engagement and governance advocacy.

A Fresh Look and Renewed Mission

At the core of this rebranding effort is the unveiling of a new logo, designed to reflect a sleek, tech-forward approach while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. The updated green color palette signifies trust, innovation, and evolution—hallmarks of OrderPaper’s continued dedication to transparency, accountability, and service excellence in governance and citizen engagement.

The rebranding initiative also includes the launch of Parliament Reports, a dedicated media platform accessible at www.parliamentreports.com. This specialized outlet will provide legislative intelligence, policy analysis, data analytics, and in-depth coverage of Nigeria’s national and state assemblies. To bolster accessibility and civic engagement, OrderPaper has also introduced a dedicated WhatsApp channel to deliver timely legislative insights.

Strengthening Democratic Engagement

With nearly a decade of expertise in social entrepreneurship and policy advocacy, OrderPaper has cemented its reputation as a pioneer in civic engagement and democratic reform. This new direction aims to position the organization as Africa’s foremost reference for parliamentary reporting and public policy advisory.

“Our rebranding is more than just a visual transformation; it reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and active citizenship,” said Oke Epia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OrderPaper. “We believe that an informed citizenry is crucial for effective governance, and our new platforms will empower stakeholders to demand greater accountability from their elected representatives.”

To further enhance public participation, OrderPaper has introduced Reach Your Rep, a specialized feature on its revamped website that enables citizens to directly engage with their representatives in the National Assembly. Additionally, People’s Parliament, a new social community on Facebook and WhatsApp, has been created to amplify discussions on governance and legislative accountability.

Expanding Digital Advocacy Initiatives

The rebranding also strengthens OrderPaper’s suite of digital platforms aimed at promoting good governance and accountability, including:

RemTrack: A platform facilitating public engagement on energy transition, climate change, and transparency in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

ConsTrack: A verified database that monitors and reports on public project implementation across Nigeria.

Leg’ACE: A program dedicated to fostering direct engagement between citizens and the legislature through open dialogue and participatory governance.

Scorecard Nigeria: A soon-to-be-launched platform for data-driven legislative accountability and performance assessments of the National Assembly.

Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame: An initiative recognizing top-performing legislators at the end of their tenure, strengthening Nigeria’s democratic accountability.

A Call to Action

OrderPaper’s transformation is guided by a clear theory of change: promoting the election of competent representatives, strengthening legislative institutions, and empowering citizens to hold their leaders accountable. With its IDEA core values—Innovation, Dedication, Efficiency, and Accountability. OrderPaper is poised to drive meaningful, data-informed change in Nigeria and beyond.

As this new chapter unfolds, the organization invites public officials, civil society organizations, private sector leaders, development partners, and the general public to join in its mission of enhancing legislative accountability and promoting responsible citizenship across Africa.

For more information, visit www.orderpaper.ng.