BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Rivers Local Government Chairmen

In a judgment delivered by Justice Jamilu Tukur, the court declared the election invalid for grossly violating the Electoral Act.

Reading the judgement, Justice Tukur said the action of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is declared void for lack of substantial compliance to the Electoral Act and guidelines as the electoral body continued voter registration even after announcing an election date.

The court held that processes leading to the conduct of a local government election were abridged in clear violation of Section 150 of the Electoral Act.