NERC fines eight DisCos N628m over crazy billing

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies the sum of N628.03 million for non-compliance with the capping of estimated billing for unmetered customers.

The commission conveyed the sanction in a release on Thursday. It explained that the action was a sequel to a review of billing practices between July and September 2024, which revealed that the affected DisCos failed to adhere to monthly energy caps issued by NERC.

The fines represent five per cent of the gross overbilling during the period under review, it said. Besides, NERC also mandated the affected DisCos to provide credit adjustments to all overbilled customers by May 15, 2025, coinciding with the end of the April billing cycle.

It emphasised its commitment to consumer protection and regulatory compliance within Nigeria’s electricity industry, reiterating its stance against arbitrary billing practices.

“The public may recall that in 2020, the commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps which aimed to align the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.