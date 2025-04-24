Air Peace cancels flights nationwide as NiMET workers’ strike bites

Flight activities, including those of Air Peace, are being disrupted at local airports as workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) stage protests over poor working conditions. The strike, which has lingered into day 2, sees passengers on scheduled local flights stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and others.

Air Peace passengers were informed that the airline had made the decision not to fly due to safety issues. In a video obtained on Wednesday, Air Peace’s Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, was heard ordering for cancellation of flights nationwide. “If NiMET has not called off the strike, cancel every Air Peace flight now with immediate effect. People’s lives and the safety of our equipment and our crew are foremost.

“I don’t care if other airlines are flying. Suspend every Air Peace flight nationwide. Look at the thunderstorm everywhere. Look at the kind of weather we are going into, and NiMET, which is supposed to provide these things, is on strike, and we are flying. Suspend all flights with immediate effect, until further notice, until that strike is over, safety first,” Onyema was heard instructing one of his managers over the phone in a terse tone.

Reports said that at the Lagos airport, XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air operated as scheduled on Wednesday, while Air Peace did not. In a statement posted on its X handle, Air Peace stated that following the strike by NiMet staff, it had to suspend its operations. The statement, which was signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, stated, “Due to the ongoing NiMet strike and the unavailability of CNH (hazardous weather) reports required for safe landings, Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide until the strike is over.